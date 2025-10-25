Previous
Not a Halloween Decoration! by marylandgirl58
Photo 492

Not a Halloween Decoration!

This mangey fox was hanging around on my neighbor's lawn after I chased him off the front steps of my next door neighbor.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
