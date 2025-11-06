Sign up
Photo 495
Golden Beauty
I saw this tree and thought the colors were glorious!
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
tree
fall
@marylandgirl58
Kathy
A lovely path of gold.
November 7th, 2025
narayani
Lovely
November 7th, 2025
Babs
Beautiful trees, they have really been tapped with the Midas touch. Lovely golden leaves.
November 7th, 2025
