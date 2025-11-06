Previous
Golden Beauty by marylandgirl58
Photo 495

Golden Beauty

I saw this tree and thought the colors were glorious!
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A lovely path of gold.
November 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful trees, they have really been tapped with the Midas touch. Lovely golden leaves.
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact