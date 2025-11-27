Previous
Nice Buns 😀 by marylandgirl58
Photo 498

My daughter made our meal of Thanks yesterday. She spent from 7am to 7pm planning, baking, and cooking. Her first attempt of making rolls/buns came out beautifully, as did her pumpkin pie, turkey roast, potatoes, and green beans. We had a nice day!
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
narayani ace
Great title. Great looking buns. Well done to your daughter!
November 28th, 2025  
