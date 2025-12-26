Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
Out the Back Gate
Playing with my 35mm prime lens after watching a video about how a 35mm lens is one of the best to have….the jury is still out...
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
26th December 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
,
@marylandgirl58
,
52wc-2025-w52
narayani
ace
How wonderful to have all that space outside your back gate!
December 27th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@narayani
There is a playground behind my townhome in a pretty open common area. 😌
December 27th, 2025
