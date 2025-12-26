Previous
Out the Back Gate by marylandgirl58
Out the Back Gate

Playing with my 35mm prime lens after watching a video about how a 35mm lens is one of the best to have….the jury is still out...
How wonderful to have all that space outside your back gate!
December 27th, 2025  
@narayani There is a playground behind my townhome in a pretty open common area. 😌
December 27th, 2025  
