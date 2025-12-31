Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 502
Tree Fungi
I am trying to get into the habit of taking a photo a day, whether it is on my iPhone or using my DSLR. Its very hard for me in the winter because of the cold, but I am forcing myself to get out there! 😌 Last photo of this year. On to the next.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1699
photos
140
followers
409
following
137% complete
View this month »
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
Latest from all albums
331
94
377
500
95
96
501
502
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st December 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@marylandgirl58
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close