Photo 506
Ice Bath
Our pool is closed for the winter and if you close you will see ice on the top. I took this through the fence while on a walk with my pup.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
🐶 Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
@marylandgirl58
Shutterbug
ace
Our community pool is open, but not heated. It will be hosting a “polar plunge” this week. I think the participants are a bit crazy, but that’s just me.
January 5th, 2026
