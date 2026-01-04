Previous
Ice Bath by marylandgirl58
Ice Bath

Our pool is closed for the winter and if you close you will see ice on the top. I took this through the fence while on a walk with my pup.
Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
@marylandgirl58
Our community pool is open, but not heated. It will be hosting a "polar plunge" this week. I think the participants are a bit crazy, but that's just me.
January 5th, 2026  
