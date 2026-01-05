Sign up
Previous
Photo 507
Abandoned
I have had several Wrens nest here but now they won’t. It is close to my bluebird house since that might be why. Maybe I will try moving it
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
3
1
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1705
photos
141
followers
407
following
138% complete
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
501
502
503
504
505
97
506
507
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Taken
5th January 2026 4:27pm
Tags
@marylandgirl58
Diane
ace
Great textures.
January 6th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Neat birdhouse design!
January 6th, 2026
Marj
ace
Nice capture
January 6th, 2026
