Previous
Photo 509
Dusk
My 13 yr old pup had a visit with the vet late this afternoon. It was a warmer day today and the sunset was lovely. This photo is of farmland across the road from the vet’s office parking lot.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
4
1
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album One 🩷 Main
iPhone 14
7th January 2026 5:51pm
@marylandgirl58
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful evening capture.
January 8th, 2026
GaryW
ace
What a wonderful view!
January 8th, 2026
Rick
ace
Nice.
January 8th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
pretty sky
January 8th, 2026
