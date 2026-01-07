Previous
Dusk by marylandgirl58
Photo 509

Dusk

My 13 yr old pup had a visit with the vet late this afternoon. It was a warmer day today and the sunset was lovely. This photo is of farmland across the road from the vet’s office parking lot.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful evening capture.
January 8th, 2026  
GaryW ace
What a wonderful view!
January 8th, 2026  
Rick ace
Nice.
January 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
pretty sky
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact