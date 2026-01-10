Sign up
Charlie Says Hello!
It was pouring rain today, so it was really hard to get any photos. I always love taking pictures of my Charlie. He needs a bath and grooming! 😂
10th January 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Aly Clark
So cute!
January 11th, 2026
Diane
ace
Precious! Love his sweater.
January 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Hi Charlie!
January 11th, 2026
