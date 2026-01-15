Previous
Dinner Party by marylandgirl58
Photo 514

Dinner Party

We have a new bird feeder that has a camera in it, but I took this myself. These birds were enjoying the appetizers on the ground as others feasted at the banquet.

*I took the photo through my glass door thus the reason it is not crystal clear.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact