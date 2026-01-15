Sign up
Previous
Photo 514
Dinner Party
We have a new bird feeder that has a camera in it, but I took this myself. These birds were enjoying the appetizers on the ground as others feasted at the banquet.
*I took the photo through my glass door thus the reason it is not crystal clear.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
15th January 2026 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
