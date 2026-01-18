Previous
Snow on the Roof by marylandgirl58
Photo 516

Snow on the Roof

It snowed a little today. This is the bluebird house in my yard.
🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Marj ace
The black and white edit really emphasizes the texture of the wood and the dusting of snow.
January 19th, 2026  
