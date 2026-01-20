Previous
Crochet by marylandgirl58
Photo 517

Crochet

I’m working on a 4th scarf 🧣for charity. We will collect all the handmade scarves and then deliver to those in need.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
That’s a nice thing to do. And a nice close up of your work.
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact