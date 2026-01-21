Previous
Monarch Butterfly in Colored Pencil by marylandgirl58
Photo 518

Monarch Butterfly in Colored Pencil

I finished up this monarch today, using colored pencils, my latest medium to try. I still have a lot to learn. Hope to get out this weekend to get photos of the snow as we’re expected to get over a foot we shall see.
21st January 2026

🐶 Joyce Ann

Diane ace
Very nice! You are so talented. Good luck with the snow!
January 22nd, 2026  
