Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 518
Monarch Butterfly in Colored Pencil
I finished up this monarch today, using colored pencils, my latest medium to try. I still have a lot to learn. Hope to get out this weekend to get photos of the snow as we’re expected to get over a foot we shall see.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1726
photos
143
followers
407
following
141% complete
View this month »
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
Latest from all albums
101
102
26
516
103
379
517
518
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st January 2026 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
Diane
ace
Very nice! You are so talented. Good luck with the snow!
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close