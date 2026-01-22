Celebrating 30 Years

Tonight was our Service Awards dinner and I celebrated 30 years at Suburban Hospital in Montgomery County Maryland. I am an RN but I work in IT (think clinical technology) I have degrees in both fields and a masters in Nursing Informatics.

Next week I have my retirement party and on 2/2 I will celebrate my last day after 31 years. Of course I’m sure you figured this out, but I did not take this photo and if you don’t know who I am, I’m in the middle. I am with my director who is the director of Information Systems and some of my coworkers who are nursing informaticists as well.