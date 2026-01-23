Previous
Pine Needles in the Sun by marylandgirl58
Photo 520

Pine Needles in the Sun

This photo was actually taken yesterday, but I didn’t get much of a chance today to get out to take any so this will have to do!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact