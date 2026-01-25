Previous
Stuck Snowplow by marylandgirl58
Stuck Snowplow

A snowplow came to plow our street but ended up getting stuck. It was quite the fiasco and when he was free he left, leaving us stranded for another day…..
Kathy ace
Oh dear. That's not good!
January 26th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Oh my...Take care.
January 26th, 2026  
