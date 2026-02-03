Previous
A Path of Snow Blocks by marylandgirl58
Photo 531

A Path of Snow Blocks

You can build things with these blocks or bricks!! They are unbelievable!! They call it “snowcrete” around here! See my other photo where some kids made a wall with them!
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
Aly Clark
Great shot
February 4th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I haven’t seen snow like that before. Beautiful comp and I love the leading line. Very nice contrasts.
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line
February 4th, 2026  
