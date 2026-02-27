Pan American Round the World

With all the recent chatter here in America about what people should wear to the airport, I was reminded of something I found while decluttering — a sweet little throwback to when flying felt a lot more glamorous.

My dad received this award from Pan American World Airways for all his travels. Growing up in a diplomatic family, I was lucky to travel around the world, and dressing up for flights was just part of the experience. It was pretty much expected that we wear our “Sunday best” — flying felt like a special occasion.



These days, though, I’m all about comfy and casual 👚👖 — and I can’t say I love flying anymore unless I really have to! 😄

*circa 1956