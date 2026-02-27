Previous
Pan American Round the World by marylandgirl58
Photo 535

Pan American Round the World

With all the recent chatter here in America about what people should wear to the airport, I was reminded of something I found while decluttering — a sweet little throwback to when flying felt a lot more glamorous.
My dad received this award from Pan American World Airways for all his travels. Growing up in a diplomatic family, I was lucky to travel around the world, and dressing up for flights was just part of the experience. It was pretty much expected that we wear our “Sunday best” — flying felt like a special occasion.

These days, though, I’m all about comfy and casual 👚👖 — and I can’t say I love flying anymore unless I really have to! 😄
*circa 1956
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

