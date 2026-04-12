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Bug! by marylandgirl58
Photo 536

Bug!

Hello friends! It’s been a while 😊

I dusted off my camera yesterday, only to find it completely dead—and the battery wouldn’t charge. Luckily, a new one arrived today and I’m back in business!

Also, meet the newest member of our family: Bug 🐾 I think you’ll agree—very photogenic!

I’m excited to get back into photography this spring, especially as I continue settling into retirement. More photos to come!
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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