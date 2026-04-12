Bug!

Hello friends! It’s been a while 😊



I dusted off my camera yesterday, only to find it completely dead—and the battery wouldn’t charge. Luckily, a new one arrived today and I’m back in business!



Also, meet the newest member of our family: Bug 🐾 I think you’ll agree—very photogenic!



I’m excited to get back into photography this spring, especially as I continue settling into retirement. More photos to come!

