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The House on the Bay, Easton, Maryland by marylandgirl58
Photo 542

The House on the Bay, Easton, Maryland

Today I went to a Yoga Retreat at a friend’s sister -in-Law’s house. It was a beautiful old home on 300 acres of land. We meditated and did some gentle yoga and then she cooked us a yummy lunch. She gave us time to walk the grounds as well.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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narayani ace
It looks lovely
April 19th, 2026  
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