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Farmer Market Find by marylandgirl58
Photo 545

Farmer Market Find

Enjoyed the FM today and founds some plants to buy. The Dhalias were gorgeous!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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narayani ace
Really enjoying your flower photos
April 27th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@narayani oh! Thank you so much!!😊
April 27th, 2026  
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