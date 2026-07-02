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Photo 586
Little Helper
Our cat, Bug, decided to supervise my watercolor painting today 😂
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album One 🩷 Main
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2nd July 2026 12:53pm
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