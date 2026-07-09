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Previous
Photo 589
The Wharf at Mount Vernon
This Wharf is part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. The angle of this intrigued me.
Mount Vernon was where my grandson wanted to go, having learned about it at school.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album One 🩷 Main
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9th July 2026 12:01pm
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