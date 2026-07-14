Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 592
Distortion
Working on the 52Challenge for this week. Done with my iphone with a plastic bag over the lens. I'm going to try some other things as I have a few ideas.
It is my watercolor palette.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
1930
photos
152
followers
405
following
162% complete
View this month »
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Latest from all albums
423
35
116
117
118
36
119
592
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th July 2026 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
challenges
,
@marylandgirl58
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close