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Previous
Photo 593
Coneflower Distortion
Still working on the challenge. This is a plastic bag with vaseline over the lens
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
16th July 2026 10:08am
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flowers
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@marylandgirl58
Rick Schies
ace
Nice job
July 16th, 2026
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