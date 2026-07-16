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Coneflower Distortion by marylandgirl58
Photo 593

Coneflower Distortion

Still working on the challenge. This is a plastic bag with vaseline over the lens
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Rick Schies ace
Nice job
July 16th, 2026  
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