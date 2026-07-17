Pigments in Motion

My submission for the Distortion Challenge on 52Frames.



July is World Watercolor Month, so I thought it was the perfect time to turn my watercolor palette into something a little unexpected. Using intentional camera movement, I distorted the rows of pigments into an abstract composition that hints at the movement and flow of watercolor itself. Instead of documenting my paints, I wanted to capture the feeling of color in motion.



I experimented with intentional camera movement using my Nikon Z50 II, varying shutter speeds and camera movement until the colors stretched and blended into an abstract image while still leaving just enough of the palette recognizable.