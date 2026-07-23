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Previous
Photo 595
Awaiting Inspiration
I needed to come up with a photo that depicted negative space, and this seemed simple enough. I have a busy week with Dr. appts so I went with easy.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
23rd July 2026 1:53pm
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@marylandgirl58
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