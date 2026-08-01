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Previous
Photo 600
Abstracted
For the 52Frames challenge of Abstract.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
1977
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Photo Details
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Album
Album One 🩷 Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st August 2026 7:21pm
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