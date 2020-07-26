Previous
Next
Summer Rose by marylandgirl58
23 / 365

Summer Rose

The rose garden at the gardens were so beautiful. So many wonderful colors, but I love how the red and green came out
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Joyce W.

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice focus on this red rose
July 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Looks so pretty against black
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise