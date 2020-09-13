Sign up
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Where the Wild Things Are
Not really sure if this is a bee or what! But very cool!
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
0
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
976
photos
86
followers
201
following
7% complete
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
230
84
31
29
255
345
256
346
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Everything Else
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
13th September 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
insect
,
summer
,
@marylandgirl58
Mark Prince
ace
Nice detail, Joyce. It is a fly, a species of Bluebottle.
September 14th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
@markp
ahhh!! Thank you!!! He was big!!
September 14th, 2020
