Where the Wild Things Are by marylandgirl58
29 / 365

Where the Wild Things Are

Not really sure if this is a bee or what! But very cool!
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Joyce W.

marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular...
Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
Nice detail, Joyce. It is a fly, a species of Bluebottle.
September 14th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
@markp ahhh!! Thank you!!! He was big!!
September 14th, 2020  
