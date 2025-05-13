Previous
Moose in Idaho by marylandgirl58
Moose in Idaho

Moose in Idaho wading in a pond. Family was nearby. Taken a couple of years ago.

Today was a cold and miserable rainy day, so I spent time today practicing editing with Luminar Neo. All photos today are mostly older photos with some creative editing and practicing.
13th May 2025

Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
