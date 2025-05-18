Previous
Grand Prismatic Spring Yellowstone by marylandgirl58
Grand Prismatic Spring Yellowstone

One of the most famous geyser basins in Yellowstone often depicted with bright brilliant colors in the water from overhead.
In this photo, I was taking at twilight and from the boardwalk that surround it.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I...
Beverley ace
An amazing capture from the ground upwards…
May 19th, 2025  
