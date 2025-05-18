Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Grand Prismatic Spring Yellowstone
One of the most famous geyser basins in Yellowstone often depicted with bright brilliant colors in the water from overhead.
In this photo, I was taking at twilight and from the boardwalk that surround it.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st October 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
geyser
,
grand prismatic spring
,
@marylandgirl58
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture from the ground upwards…
May 19th, 2025
