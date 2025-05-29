Previous
Camp Stream by marylandgirl58
61 / 365

Camp Stream

Beautiful Stream near the campground where we took our morning walk. Butte, Montana.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
I love streams like this! Beautiful capture of it!
May 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact