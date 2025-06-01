Previous
Along the Road, Farmland and a Canal by marylandgirl58
Along the Road, Farmland and a Canal

Idaho is filled with water canals that feed the farm lands.

These photos were taken all on my iPhone 14 and many of them through the car window. Amazing that you can't really tell. They were all taken in Dec 2023
Joyce Ann 🐶

@marylandgirl58
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome sky
June 2nd, 2025  
