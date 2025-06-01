Sign up
Along the Road, Farmland and a Canal
Idaho is filled with water canals that feed the farm lands.
These photos were taken all on my iPhone 14 and many of them through the car window. Amazing that you can't really tell. They were all taken in Dec 2023
1st June 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album Six 💙
Taken
23rd December 2023 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
landscape
,
idaho
,
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome sky
June 2nd, 2025
