75 / 365
Gerbera, Side View
Side view of the Gerbera Daisy
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1493
photos
143
followers
414
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album Six 💙
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
8th August 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Hi Joyce Ann! I love your photos. The one above is stunning!
I noticed you have a Nikon Z50. I've just purchased a Nikon Z6ii with a 24-70mm lens (a kit lens). I see most of your photos are with a 300mm lens. May I ask which lens you use? Thanks!
August 9th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Thank you!
I have two. A Nikon 28-300 (that came or I purchased) with my D850 in 2020 and a Nikon 70-300 that I purchased a few years ago through BH Photo. I think it was refurbished, but I don't remember. This one was taken with the 28-300. I use an adapter that I got through amazon so that it (they) will work with my Z50 II. 😀
August 9th, 2025
