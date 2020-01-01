Sign up
177 / 365
Wood Duck Fishing
Such cool ducks!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st January 2020 10:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
lake
,
fowl
,
wood duck
Hope D Jennings
ace
Love all the little water drops
January 1st, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
@mzzhope
yes, I wish the little guy was clearer but it was cool to capture the water drops :)
January 1st, 2020
