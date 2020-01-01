Previous
Wood Duck Fishing by marylandgirl58
177 / 365

Wood Duck Fishing

Such cool ducks!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Joyce W.

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Hope D Jennings ace
Love all the little water drops
January 1st, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
@mzzhope yes, I wish the little guy was clearer but it was cool to capture the water drops :)
January 1st, 2020  
