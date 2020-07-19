Previous
Northern Flicker by marylandgirl58
Northern Flicker

Wish I had been able to get him more alone rather than hiding behind bird feeders!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Milanie ace
Wonderful lighting
July 20th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
@milaniet Thank you!!
July 20th, 2020  
