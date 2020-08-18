Previous
Twins by marylandgirl58
Twins

These two were actually fighting over pollinating this flower. They settled down for me to catch a photo!
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely capture!
August 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You were happy to see one and now you got two of them in one shot. Cant get any better then that!
August 19th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Wow, this is incredible! Beautiful details.
August 19th, 2020  
Patricia McPhail ace
They both look like females so hopefully they will lay some eggs for the next generation of Monarchs!
August 19th, 2020  
