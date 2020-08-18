Sign up
221 / 365
Twins
These two were actually fighting over pollinating this flower. They settled down for me to catch a photo!
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Tags
wildlife
,
insects
,
summer
,
butterflies
,
monarchs
,
@marylandgirl58
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely capture!
August 19th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You were happy to see one and now you got two of them in one shot. Cant get any better then that!
August 19th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is incredible! Beautiful details.
August 19th, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
They both look like females so hopefully they will lay some eggs for the next generation of Monarchs!
August 19th, 2020
365 Project
close