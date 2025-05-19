Previous
Unce Upon a Historic Montana Prison by marylandgirl58
257 / 365

Unce Upon a Historic Montana Prison

Stout iron bars slammed shut and locked for the first time on July 2, 1871. On that day, Montana’s Territorial Prison in Deer Lodge incarcerated its first occupant.



Guards no longer occupy the turrets set in each corner of the The Wall. The thud of heavy footsteps marching along the topmost barbed-wire- enclosed walkway is no longer heard. Emptied of prisoners in the late 1970s, the buildings stand now as silent sentinels to justice, a museum complex dedicated to law enforcement. Now open to the public for most of the year, this museum presents a chilling, bleak glimpse at life behind bars.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact