Previous
258 / 365
Male Goldfinch
Watching his mate? See other Goldfinch picture.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
0
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows, Comments, and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when...
70% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
A Few Extras
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
20th May 2025 12:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
spring
,
goldfinch
,
@marylandgirl58
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture… a beautiful cheery bird
May 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
What a cutie!
May 20th, 2025
