Meal time by marylandgirl58
Meal time

Many of the butterflies were on top of each other throughout the exhibit.

Spent the day at a butterfly exhibit for practicing my art. I always enjoy this 🦋🌸
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

