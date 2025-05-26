Previous
Swing Set Series - Start of Summer by marylandgirl58
Swing Set Series - Start of Summer

Yesterday when I was walking the dog, I noticed so many yards with swing sets and thought it would make a good series. So, today I went for another walk with my camera and voila! Hope you enjoy them.

26th May 2025 26th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
