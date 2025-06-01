Previous
Snake River, Idaho by marylandgirl58
Snake River, Idaho

Once in Idaho Falls, we visited the welcoming center along the Snake River. This was just one of the views. It was cold and blustery but the skies and landscapes did not disappont!

These photos were taken all on my iPhone 14 and many of them through the car window. Amazing that you can't really tell. They were all taken in Dec 2023
GaryW
Love all the textures!
June 2nd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
@thewatersphotos Yes, there sure were a lot of them! But it is all lava created!!
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply gorgeous
June 2nd, 2025  
