Previous
Goldfinch by marylandgirl58
288 / 365

Goldfinch

There was a break in the rainstorm and this bird decided to eat the seed from this flower. I struggled as I had the wrong settings on my camera and the humidity was steaming up my lens.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Pretty… I saw one of these birds this morning but by the time I grabbed my camera he was gone.
July 2nd, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@kvphoto they are quick little things!!
July 2nd, 2025  
KV ace
@marylandgirl58 lovely setting for your shot too… the flowers are really pretty.
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact