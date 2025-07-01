Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Goldfinch
There was a break in the rainstorm and this bird decided to eat the seed from this flower. I struggled as I had the wrong settings on my camera and the humidity was steaming up my lens.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
3
1
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1362
photos
127
followers
405
following
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
314
132
69
77
414
315
288
133
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album Three 💛
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
1st July 2025 6:25pm
Tags
birds
,
@marylandgirl58
KV
ace
Pretty… I saw one of these birds this morning but by the time I grabbed my camera he was gone.
July 2nd, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@kvphoto
they are quick little things!!
July 2nd, 2025
KV
ace
@marylandgirl58
lovely setting for your shot too… the flowers are really pretty.
July 2nd, 2025
