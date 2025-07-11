Sign up
293 / 365
Liatris Aspera
A perennial wildflower. I love the scraggly-ness of it
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album Three 💛
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th July 2025 4:16pm
flowers
@marylandgirl58
Kathy
What a curious bloom but pretty.
July 12th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@randystreat
agreed!
July 12th, 2025
