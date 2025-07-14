Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Sawed Off
This tree had low hanging branches cut off.
Im obviously, shooting anything to be shooting something 🤣
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
1
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1406
photos
134
followers
409
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album Three 💛
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th July 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice patterns
July 15th, 2025
