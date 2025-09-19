Previous
marylandgirl58
Post Emergence

Here is the second butterfly. See his fat belly. It is full of liquid to pump into his wings so he can eventually fly. The wings have to dry before they can fly. What an amazing spectacle!!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
September 19th, 2025  
