331 / 365
Christmas Vibes
Still playing with the lens. Liked how the lighting came out.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
35mm
,
@marylandgirl58
,
52wc-2025-w52
narayani
ace
Lovely festive shot
December 27th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@narayani
Thank you!
December 27th, 2025
