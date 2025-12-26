Previous
Christmas Vibes by marylandgirl58
331 / 365

Christmas Vibes

Still playing with the lens. Liked how the lighting came out.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
narayani ace
Lovely festive shot
December 27th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@narayani Thank you!
December 27th, 2025  
