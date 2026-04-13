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So vibrant!
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
What a beautiful shade of orange!
April 14th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
great focus, colour and DOF
April 14th, 2026  
Kathy ace
This is lovely and almost vibrates with the red color.
April 14th, 2026  
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