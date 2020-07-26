Previous
To the Gazebo by marylandgirl58
74 / 365

To the Gazebo

This beautiful place holds lots of weddings. My friend was married here 33 years ago
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg
What a pretty area
July 27th, 2020  
Milanie
It certainly would be a lovely setting for a wedding
July 27th, 2020  
